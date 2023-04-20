Yellen calls for 'constructive and fair' US economic ties with China

WASHINGTON: The US seeks "constructive and fair" economic ties with China, but will protect its national security interests and push back against China's actions to dominate foreign competitors, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will say in a speech on Thursday (Apr 20).

In excerpts released by Treasury, Yellen laid out the Biden administration's principal objectives for the economic relationship between the world's two largest economies amid ongoing tensions that have thwarted high-level meetings.

Yellen, who has said she still hopes to visit Beijing to meet with her new economic counterparts, said the United States remained the world's largest and most dynamic economy, leading in areas ranging from wealth to technological innovation.

"More than resources or geography, our country's success can be attributed to our people, values and institutions. American democracy, while not perfect, protects the free exchange of ideas and rule of law that is at the bedrock of sustainable growth," she said in the remarks prepared for delivery at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies.

Yellen said the Biden administration's economic priorities on China included securing US national security interests, fostering "healthy" competition and cooperating, where possible, on global issues such as climate change, debt relief and macroeconomic stability.