China and US already in early stage of a new Cold War, have to choose either peace or escalation: Analysts

China and the United States are already in the early stage of a new Cold War, and have to make a decision whether to escalate it further into actual confrontation, or embrace peaceful development for all, said analysts on Tuesday (Mar 7).

Dr Victor Gao, chair professor at Soochow University and vice president of the Centre for China and Globalisation, told CNA that it is "absolutely necessary" for the two superpowers to do their utmost to "maintain healthy, steady and constructive" relations.

Earlier on Tuesday, China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang gave his first news conference in his new role, during an annual parliament session in Beijing. The former ambassador to the US took over the role at the end of December.