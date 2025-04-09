China urges citizens to avoid war zones after Kyiv captures two nationals

BEIJING: China on Wednesday (Apr 9) urged its citizens to avoid conflict zones and participating in wars, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his troops had captured two Chinese citizens fighting with Russia.

"The Chinese side is verifying relevant information with the Ukrainian side," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

"The Chinese government has always asked its citizens to stay away from areas of armed conflict (and) avoid involvement in armed conflicts in any form."

Zelenskyy told reporters, including AFP, on Tuesday that Ukrainian troops had captured the two Chinese citizens fighting with Russian forces in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

Kyiv also released a post that included a video of the alleged Chinese prisoners showing a man wearing military fatigues with his hands bound.

He mimicked sounds from combat and uttered several words in Mandarin during an apparent interview with a Ukrainian official not pictured.