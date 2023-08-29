China, US hold fresh talks on trade disputes

BEIJING: US and Chinese officials held a fresh round of talks on contentious trade issues on Tuesday (Aug 29), the third day of a visit to Beijing by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Raimondo's trip to China is the latest by a senior US official in recent months as Washington seeks to defuse tensions with the world's second-largest economy.

On Tuesday, she met China's Vice Premier He Lifeng in Beijing, reiterating her view that "the US-China commercial relationship is one of the most consequential" in the world.

"Managing that relationship responsibly is critical to both of our nations and indeed to the whole world," she said during a part of the meeting where journalists were allowed in the room.

She stressed that the US would "never compromise in protecting our national security", but added that Washington "did not seek to decouple, or to hold China's economy back".

He, in response, said Beijing was willing to work on "new, positive efforts to keep economic consensus and step up cooperation".