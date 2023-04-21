China blasts potential US investment curbs as 'economic coercion'

BEIJING: Beijing accused the United States on Friday (Apr 21) of "naked economic coercion and technological bullying", in response to Washington's potential new restrictions on US firms' ability to invest in Chinese entities.

The Biden administration is considering a programme to restrict certain US outbound investments involving specific sensitive technology with significant national security implications.

Beijing's ambitions in the tech sector have already been hit by existing measures imposed by Washington and its allies, with Chinese authorities doubling down on the need to move away from imports for key sectors such as semiconductors.

"The US is accustomed to politicising, instrumentalising, and weaponising issues of trade and technology under the guise of national security," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.

"This is naked economic coercion and technological bullying," he added.