Top US, Chinese national security figures hold 'candid' talks

WASHINGTON: US national security adviser Jake Sullivan has raised concerns with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi over Beijing's veto at the United Nations of a US-led push to impose more sanctions on North Korea, a senior US official said.

Washington has warned that North Korea's first nuclear test since 2017 could happen at "any time". China says it does not want to see that happen, which is partly why in May it vetoed a bid to impose new UN sanctions on Pyongyang over renewed ballistic missile launches.

A senior US administration official told reporters during a briefing on a four-and-a-half-hour meeting between Sullivan and Yang in Luxembourg on Monday that the United States believed Beijing and Washington could cooperate on the North Korea issue.

"Jake raised concerns, in particular, about the veto, which comes following a significant series of ballistic missile launches in violation of previous UN Security Council resolutions and the preparations ... for potential nuclear tests," the official said.

"Each side laid out their positions and the way we see the situation, and certainly Jake made very clear that we believe this is an area where the United States and China should be able to work together," the official said.

A White House statement said discussion during the meeting was "candid, substantive, and productive".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Washington will maintain pressure on North Korea until Pyongyang changes course, following a meeting with his South Korean counterpart who urged China to persuade the North not to resume nuclear testing.