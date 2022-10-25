US, China vie for influence over Pacific island nations including Papua New Guinea

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea: Forging a stronger presence in Papua New Guinea and other Pacific island nations has become part of the West’s strategy to counter China's security push in the region.

The superpower rivalry between China and the United States, in particular, has been felt in the region in recent times.

Both sides have dangled security assistance and development aid to grow their influence in the Pacific, where climate change and food scarcity, among other things, are pressing concerns.

Dealing with the competing interests can be tough, said observers, and when there is money at stake, vested national interests often come first.

“I think the golden rule is what’s best for Papua New Guinea,” said its Minister for International Trade and Investment Richard Maru. “Our current foreign policies are clear. We are friends to all and enemy to none.”