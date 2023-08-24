China's Xi vows to support Cuba in defending its national sovereignty

BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping has pledged to support Cuba's defence of its national sovereignty, opposing foreign interference and a US economic blockade, and will expand strategic coordination with Havana.

Xi made the remarks in a meeting with Cuba President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on Wednesday (Aug 23), according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday.

"China highly appreciates Cuba's consistent firm support for China on issues involving China's core interests, and will continue to firmly support Cuba in defending its national sovereignty, opposing foreign interference and blockade, and doing its best to provide support for Cuba's economic and social development," Xi said at the meeting, according to the release.

During talks Diaz-Canel labelled Cuban-Chinese relations at an "all-time high".