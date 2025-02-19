China supports all Ukraine peace efforts, Gaza is not a 'bargaining chip', says Wang

"Gaza and the West Bank are the homeland of the Palestinian people, not a bargaining chip in political trade-offs. The Palestinians governing Palestine is an important principle that must be followed in the post-conflict governance of Gaza," he said.



Wang told a press conference after the meeting that while most attention was currently being paid to Ukraine, other issues like Gaza must not be pushed to the side.



"We must realize that in our world today, there's not just the Ukraine issue. There are also many other hotspots, including the crisis in Gaza, which also require attention from the international community, and these issues must not be marginalised," he said.