China's Xi pledges deeper Kazakh ties in times of 'prosperity and adversity'

XIAN, China: China wants to further deepen relations with Kazakhstan based on mutual trust in times of both "prosperity and adversity", President Xi Jinping told his visiting Kazakh counterpart on Wednesday (May 17).

This week, China will for the first time host an in-person summit of Central Asian leaders, building ties in Russia's backyard as Beijing's relations with the West sour.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - previously part of the Soviet Union - are all seeking other sources of investment as Moscow channels its resources into the war in Ukraine.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, a vast steppe nation with rich energy and agricultural resources, was the first of the five Central Asian leaders to arrive in the northwestern Chinese city of Xian for the summit.

China and Kazakstan should "promote the construction of a China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future featuring friendship from generation to generation, a high degree of mutual trust, together in prosperity and adversity", Xi said.