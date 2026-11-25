NEW YORK: Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei was convicted on Tuesday (Nov 24) in a sprawling US criminal case on charges that it had deceived banks about its business in Iran and stole trade secrets from US companies.

A federal jury in Brooklyn found Huawei guilty on 10 of the 12 criminal counts it faced. The jury found the technology company not guilty of racketeering conspiracy, a charge alleging it had acted as a criminal enterprise.

In a statement, Huawei said the charges on which it was convicted lack legal merit and said it would "take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests."

US authorities had targeted Huawei for years, saying the company posed national security risks.

The criminal case began in 2018, and the following year the US government placed Huawei on a trade blacklist that restricted its access to US technology.

Experts have said the case has nonetheless not undermined Huawei's business, as the company diversified and emerged as a key player in China's push for artificial intelligence.

The trial lasted more than two months, with prosecutors calling more than 60 witnesses and the defense calling 15.

Huawei and three affiliates faced 12 charges including racketeering conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, sanctions violations, and conspiring to steal trade secrets and obstruct justice.

Reuters stories in 2012 and 2013 helped expose Huawei's activities in Iran and were discussed during the trial.

"After the media started questioning Huawei's operations in Iran, so did Huawei's banks," prosecutor Meredith Arfa told jurors during her closing argument.