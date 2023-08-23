Logo
World

China's Xi tells BRICS summit that Chinese economy is resilient
China's President Xi Jinping speaks, as South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa listens, at the Union Buildings ahead of the opening remarks of the BRICS emerging economies meeting, in Pretoria, South Africa, on Aug 22, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Alet Pretorius)
China's President Xi Jinping looks on at the Union Buildings ahead of the opening remarks of the BRICS emerging economies meeting, in Pretoria, South Africa, on Aug 22, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Alet Pretorius)
23 Aug 2023 05:04AM (Updated: 23 Aug 2023 05:08AM)
China's leader Xi Jinping told the BRICS group on Tuesday (Aug 22) that China's economy was resilient and that the fundamentals for its long-term growth remained unchanged.

Xi, who is in South Africa for a summit of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), made the remarks in a prepared statement read by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao at a business forum.

"The Chinese economy has strong resilience, tremendous potential and great vitality," Xi said through Wang.

The recovery in the world's second-largest economy has lost steam due to a worsening property slump, weak consumer spending and tumbling credit growth, adding to the case for authorities to release more policy stimulus.

But Xi said his country enjoyed economic advantages, including a "super-sized market," a full-fledged industrial system, and an abundant high-caliber labour force.

"The giant ship of the Chinese economy will continue to ride the wind, cleave waves, and forge ahead," Xi said.

The US on Tuesday criticised China for reducing the transparency of its reporting on basic economic data in recent months, and for cracking down on firms in China that had been providing such data, calling its behavior irresponsible.

Source: Reuters/ec

