Chinese balloon's equipment 'clearly' for spying: US official

A US fighter jet shot the balloon down over the Atlantic on Saturday after it had crossed much of the country, overflying areas where the US keeps nuclear missiles in underground silos and bases with strategic bombers.

The incident led US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel an imminent trip to Beijing that had been long in planning and aimed at improving communications between the two rival superpowers.

FBI EXAMINES RECOVERED BALLOON MATERIAL

An official of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is tasked with examining the balloon, said Thursday that so far only a "very small" part of the balloon's payload of spying and power electronics has been recovered.

"The evidence that has been recovered and brought to the FBI is extremely limited," the official said, adding that it was being examined at the FBI's laboratories in Quantico, Virginia.

What was recovered so far was floating on the surface of the water, the official said, on grounds of anonymity.

The larger part of the payload, including sprawling solar panels, sunk in around 14m of water after the balloon was shot down.

The FBI did not say whether the main payload pieces had been located, but warned that looming bad weather could hinder the recovery.