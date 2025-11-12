UK court jails Chinese bitcoin fraudster for over 11 years

LONDON: A Chinese woman who masterminded a multibillion-dollar bitcoin scam and evaded authorities for years was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in jail by a UK court on Tuesday (Nov 11).

Nicknamed the "goddess of wealth", 47-year-old Qian Zhimin orchestrated a Ponzi scheme that promised investors returns of up to 300 per cent, defrauding around 128,000 people in China between 2014 and 2017.

It raised billions of dollars, much of which was converted to bitcoin.

After she came to the UK as a fugitive and during a multiyear investigation where she evaded capture, British police seized 61,000 bitcoin worth more than £5 billion (US$6.6 billion), which the force called the largest single cryptocurrency seizure in the world.

She was arrested in the northern English city of York in 2024.

Qian, who pleaded guilty to possessing and transferring criminal property in September, appeared emotional as she received the sentence at London's Southwark Crown Court.

Her crimes were highly sophisticated and required careful planning, Judge Sally-Ann Hales told the court on Tuesday.

"Your motive was one of pure greed," Hales told Qian.

Qian accepts her conviction, her lawyer Roger Sahota said in a statement after the sentencing.

"She never set out to commit fraud but recognises her investment schemes were fraudulent and misled those who trusted her," the statement said.

"She is deeply sorry for the distress suffered by investors and hopes some good endures from the wealth her work created."

A Malaysian accomplice, Ling Seng Hok, also 47, was jailed at the same court for four years and 11 months after he pleaded guilty to one count of transferring criminal property.

After the sentencing, the Metropolitan Police's head of economic and cybercrime command, Will Lyne, said the seven-year investigation was one of the "largest and most complex" the force had ever undertaken and required collaboration with multiple sides, including Chinese law enforcement.