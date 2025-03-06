Chinese hackers indicted in US for Treasury breach, other attacks

"SILK TYPHOON"

A separate indictment was also unsealed in Washington against Yin Kecheng and Zhou Shuai, alleged members of hacker group "APT 27," also known as "Silk Typhoon"



"Yin, Zhou, and their co-conspirators exploited vulnerabilities in victim networks, conducted reconnaissance once inside those networks, and installed malware, such as PlugX malware, that provided persistent access," the Justice Department said.



Their targets included US-based technology companies, think tanks, law firms, defence contractors, local governments, health care systems, and universities.



The United States sanctioned Yin in January for alleged involvement in a hack of the Treasury Department last year.



According to US media outlets, then-Treasury secretary Janet Yellen and other senior Treasury officials were among those targeted.



The State Department announced a reward of US$2 million each for information leading to the arrest of Yin and Zhou, who are believed to be in China.



Several countries, notably the United States, have voiced alarm at what they say is Chinese-government-backed hacking activity targeting their governments, militaries and businesses.



Beijing rejects the allegations and has previously said it opposes and cracks down on cyberattacks.