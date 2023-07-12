Chinese hackers breached US government email accounts: Microsoft

WASHINGTON: Chinese-based hackers seeking intelligence information breached the email accounts of a number of US government agencies, computer giant Microsoft said.

"The threat actor Microsoft links to this incident is an adversary based in China that Microsoft calls Storm-0558," the company said in a blog post late on Tuesday (Jul 11).

Microsoft said Storm-0558 gained access to email accounts at approximately 25 organisations including government agencies.

Microsoft did not identify any of the targets but a US State Department spokesperson said the department had "detected anomalous activity" and had taken "immediate steps to secure our systems".

"As a matter of cybersecurity policy, we do not discuss details of our response and the incident remains under investigation," the spokesperson said.

According to The Washington Post, the breached email accounts were unclassified and "Pentagon, intelligence community and military email accounts did not appear to be affected"

In the blog post, Charlie Bell, a Microsoft executive vice president, said "we assess this adversary is focused on espionage, such as gaining access to email systems for intelligence collection".

"This type of espionage-motivated adversary seeks to abuse credentials and gain access to data residing in sensitive systems," Bell said.