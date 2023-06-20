Chinese man charged after attacks at Auckland restaurants

WELLINGTON: A Chinese national was charged on Tuesday (Jun 20) after allegedly attacking diners with an axe-like weapon at three restaurants in New Zealand's largest city, injuring four.

The man was charged after incidents at three Auckland Chinese restaurants that hospitalised four people, police said.

Authorities responded at around 9pm on Monday after receiving "multiple calls" from the area that patrons at the restaurants had been assaulted, police added.

Local media said the man entered the eateries, which are all near each other and hit diners with a weapon resembling an axe.

Videos posted on social media showed the floor of one restaurant covered in blood as police detained a man.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene before appearing Tuesday at North Shore District Court, where he was granted interim name suppression.

He was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but police said more charges were likely.

Inspector Stefan Sagar, the Waitemata East Area Commander, acknowledged "how frightening this was for those involved".

He said police believe it was an isolated incident, adding that there is no evidence "to suggest this is a racially-motivated attack".