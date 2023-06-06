Chinese ships leave Vietnam waters after US-China talks

HANOI/BEIJING: A Chinese research ship and its escort, which operated for nearly a month in Vietnam's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea, left those waters on Monday (Jun 5) night, vessel-tracking experts said, just after high-level US-China talks.

Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 10 began sailing in Vietnam's EEZ on May 7, at times flanked by a dozen ships, and regularly crossing gas and oil fields operated by Russian companies, according to vessel-tracking data.

On Monday, after US and China senior officials held talks in Beijing that both parties called constructive, the Chinese vessel and its escort of more than half a dozen ships began their journey back to China's Hainan island, leaving Vietnam's EEZ around midnight.

Asked about the movements of the ships, China's foreign ministry did not comment on the return to Hainan.

"The Chinese scientific research vessel carrying out normal research activities in maritime waters under China's jurisdiction is legitimate and proper. The issue of entering another country's EEZ does not exist," it said in a statement.