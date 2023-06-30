Chinese spy balloon did not gather data over US: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The Chinese spy balloon shot down by a US fighter jet over the Atlantic in February did not collect intelligence as it flew across the United States, the Pentagon said on Thursday (Jun 29).

"It's been our assessment now that it did not collect while it was transiting the United States or overflying the United States," said Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder.

Ryder said the US "took steps to mitigate" intelligence collection by the balloon.

"Certainly the efforts we made contributed" to that, Ryder said, without further explanation.

The huge balloon with a large payload of electronics flew over the United States from Alaska in the northwest to South Carolina in the east from late January to early February this year, crossing above sensitive military installations and prompting concerns Beijing was scooping up vital intelligence.

It was shot down on Feb 4 just off the South Carolina coast and was recovered from the Atlantic Ocean by the US military, which has been studying its contents since.