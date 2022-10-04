Valued at US$2,000, sold for US$7.6m: How a 'celestial' Chinese porcelain vase stunned an auction house

SINGAPORE: A Chinese vase put up for auction by a French auction house has been sold for €7.7 million (US$7.6m) - nearly 4,000 times its estimated value.

Valued at just €2,000 (US$1,966), it sparked a bidding war among about 30 people at the auction in Fontainebleau near Paris on Saturday (Oct 1), according to media reports. Including the seller’s fees, the final purchase price was €9.12m.

The Guardian reported that the bidders, mostly Chinese, were convinced that the vase was a rare 18th-century artefact.

The term tianqiuping means "celestial sphere vase" and derives from the vase's form.

On the auction house Osenat's website, it was described as a "porcelain and polychrome enamel vase in the style of the blue-white with globular body and long cylindrical neck, decorated with nine fierce dragons and clouds".

The 59-year-old seller, who lives in a French overseas territory, had simply arranged for the vase to be sold from her late mother’s estate and had never even seen it, according to reports.

The 54cm-tall vase originally belonged to her grandmother, who was a Parisian collector.