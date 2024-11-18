Chinese trade with Russia 'directly affecting' EU security, Dutch minister says

In cooperation with the United States, the Dutch government has rolled out a series of progressively tighter export restrictions preventing ASML from shipping its most advanced technology to Chinese chipmakers.

ASML dominates the market for lithography tools, which are essential for making the circuitry of computer chips.

Despite the restrictions, China has still been the largest market for ASML and other top US and Japanese equipment makers over the past year and a half, as Chinese firms expand capacity to make older chips not covered by restrictions, but still adequate for many military purposes.

ASML tool sales to Chinese firms reached a record €2.79 billion (US$2.94 billion) in the third quarter, though the company forecasts a decline in 2025.

Veldkamp said he would discuss what to do about Chinese support for Russia with other EU foreign ministers on Monday.

"We are discussing anything regarding foreign assistance to Russia in its war in Ukraine, be it Iran, be it North Korea, be it China," he said.