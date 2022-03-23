Logo
Chlorine leak at London's Olympic Park pool leaves casualties needing treatment
Emergency crews and vehicles are pictured outside the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park following a leak of noxious fumes, in London, Britain March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

23 Mar 2022 07:39PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 09:54PM)
LONDON: A number of casualties with breathing difficulties were being treated by London's ambulance service on Wednesday (Mar 23) after a leak of a high quantity of chlorine gas at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park's aquatics centre, emergency services said.

The London Fire Brigade said that around 200 people had been evacuated after it was called at around 0945 GMT to the east London park, which hosted Summer Olympics events 10 years ago.

"Due to a chemical reaction, a high quantity of chlorine gas was released. London Ambulance Service are treating a number of patients," London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

"While we ventilate the premises we would ask those residents in the immediate vicinity to close doors and windows."

The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), which manages the park, said the immediate area had been cordoned off.

Emergency crew member and vehicles along with people who were at the aquatic centre during the incident are pictured outside the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park following a leak of noxious fumes, in London, Britain March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Emergency crews and vehicles are pictured outside the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park following a leak of noxious fumes, in London, Britain March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A person who was at the aquatic centre during the incident walks outside the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park following a leak of noxious fumes, in London, Britain March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The London Ambulance Service earlier described it as a "major incident", and said it had sent multiple resources to the scene. Pictures on Twitter showed more than a dozen ambulances outside the swimming pool.

The Aquatics Centre said the gas leak occurred when the facilities management company that operates the plant room took delivery of pool chemicals.

The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park was built for the 2012 Games in London.

The Aquatics Centre was opened to the public in 2014.

Source: Reuters/aj

