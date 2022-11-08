Man who killed 51 people in Christchurch mosque attacks appeals life sentence

The Australian white supremacist who murdered 51 people at two New Zealand mosques in 2019 will appeal his conviction and life sentence, a court official told AFP on Tuesday (Nov 8).

WELLINGTON:

Armed with an arsenal of semi-automatic weapons, Brenton Tarrant attacked Friday worshippers at two mosques in March 2019, livestreaming the killings as he went.

His victims were all Muslim and included children, women and the elderly.

Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder and 40 counts of attempted murder, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole - the first time such a sentence was delivered in New Zealand.

"An appeal against convictions and sentence has been filed," Liz Kennedy, a spokeswoman in the Office of the Chief Justice, said Tuesday.