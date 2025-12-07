As Christmas lights return to Bethlehem, Palestinians look for hope

BETHLEHEM: A giant Christmas tree adorned with red and gold baubles stands in the West Bank city of Bethlehem for the first time since 2022.

The Palestinian city, revered by Christians as the birthplace of Jesus, had refrained from public Christmas celebrations over the past two years as war raged in Gaza.

But as a precarious ceasefire in Gaza enters its second month, the city held a ceremony on Saturday (Dec 6) night, lighting up the 20-metre tree at the edge of Manger Square.

Thousands of Palestinians from across the West Bank and Israel filled the square, erupting in cheers when the tree's lights were turned on shortly before 8pm (1800 GMT).

"We came to celebrate, watch and enjoy, because for several years we haven't had the chance," said Randa Bsoul, a 67-year-old Palestinian from Haifa in Israel.