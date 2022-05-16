Churchgoers detain gunman after shooting in California church kills one

LOS ANGELES: A gunman opened fire in a Southern California church during a lunch banquet on Sunday (May 15), killing one person and wounding five, before churchgoers detained the suspect and tied his legs with an electrical cord, authorities said.

Police responded to the incident that unfolded at about 1.30pm at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods and arrested an unidentified suspect in his 60s, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock told a news conference.

"That group of churchgoers displayed ... exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect. They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities," he said.

One person died at the scene while four other victims were critically wounded. Another person suffered minor injuries, he said. All of the injured were taken to hospitals.

About 30 to 40 people were in the church when the shooting occurred, Hallock said.

"At this time, we do not know what the suspect's motive may be or whether he had an intended target, or whether this is even a hate-related incident," Hallock said, adding that authorities believe the suspect does not live in the area.

Two handguns were found at the scene.