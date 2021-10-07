Biden's CIA director creates high-level unit focusing on China

WASHINGTON: The career diplomat US President Joe Biden named to lead the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is creating a high-level unit aimed at sharpening the agency's focus on China, at a time of tense relations between the world's two largest economies.

CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday (Oct 7) that the China Mission Center he was setting up "cuts across all of the agency's mission areas", while noting that the CIA's concern is that "the threat is from the Chinese government, not its people".

A senior CIA official compared Burns' creation of the China unit to the agency's tight focus on Russia during the Cold War and to its concentration on counterterrorism following the Sep 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington.

No such high-level unit focusing explicitly on China had previously been set up by the agency, even in the wake of harsh attacks on China by former President Donald Trump and his aides.

The new China unit was one of several reshuffles resulting from a broad review the agency launched last spring, the senior official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In the Biden administration's first months, relations with Beijing soured over deep differences on many issues including human rights, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

But top officials from both countries met this week to improve communication and set the stage for a virtual meeting of presidents by the end of the year.