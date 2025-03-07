CIA fires an unspecified number of new officers

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: The Central Intelligence Agency fired a slew of recent hires this week, three people familiar with the matter said, cuts that current and former US intelligence officers warned would risk damaging US national security.

The firings under US President Donald Trump's new CIA director, John Ratcliffe, come as Trump presides over massive federal workforce reductions overseen by billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).



The recent CIA hires, known as probationary employees, worked across a number of different portfolios and were fired because of performance issues, a person familiar with the matter said. The person declined to say how many were dismissed but said it was more than a few.



"At CIA, we are reviewing personnel within their first two years of service at the Agency," a CIA spokesperson said in a statement. "For some personnel, that process will result in termination. Our officers face unique pressures from working in situations that are fast-paced and high-stakes. It's not for everyone."