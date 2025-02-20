'City killer' asteroid now has 3.1% chance of hitting Earth: NASA

WASHINGTON: An asteroid that could level a city now has a 3.1-per cent chance of striking Earth in 2032, according to NASA data released on Tuesday (Feb 18) making it the most threatening space rock ever recorded by modern forecasting.

Despite the rising odds, experts say there is no need for alarm. The global astronomical community is closely monitoring the situation and the James Webb Space Telescope is set to fix its gaze on the object, known as 2024 YR4, next month.

"I'm not panicking," Bruce Betts, chief scientist for the nonprofit Planetary Society told AFP.

"Naturally when you see the percentages go up, it doesn't make you feel warm and fuzzy and good," he added, but explained that as astronomers gather more data, the probability will likely edge up before rapidly dropping to zero.

2024 YR4 was first detected on Dec 27 last year by the El Sauce Observatory in Chile.

Astronomers estimate its size to be between 40-90m wide, based on its brightness. Analysis of its light signatures suggests it has a fairly typical composition, rather than being a rare metal-rich asteroid.

The International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN), a worldwide planetary defence collaboration, issued a warning memo on Jan 29 after the impact probability had crossed one per cent. Since then, the figure has fluctuated but continues to trend upward.

NASA's latest calculations estimate the impact probability at 3.1 per cent, with a potential Earth impact date of Dec 22, 2032.

That translates to odds of one in 32 - roughly the same as correctly guessing the outcome of five consecutive coin tosses.

The last time an asteroid of greater than 30m in size posed such a significant risk was Apophis in 2004, when it briefly had a 2.7 per cent chance of striking Earth in 2029 - a possibility later ruled out by additional observations.

Surpassing that threshold is "historic," said Richard Moissl, head of the European Space Agency's planetary defence office, which puts the risk slightly lower at 2.8 per cent.