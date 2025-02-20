'City killer' asteroid now has 3.1% chance of hitting Earth: NASA

WASHINGTON: An asteroid that could level a city now has a 3.1-per cent chance of striking Earth in 2032, according to NASA data released on Tuesday (Feb 18) making it the most threatening space rock ever recorded by modern forecasting.
Despite the rising odds, experts say there is no need for alarm. The global astronomical community is closely monitoring the situation and the James Webb Space Telescope is set to fix its gaze on the object, known as 2024 YR4, next month.
"I'm not panicking," Bruce Betts, chief scientist for the nonprofit Planetary Society told AFP.
"Naturally when you see the percentages go up, it doesn't make you feel warm and fuzzy and good," he added, but explained that as astronomers gather more data, the probability will likely edge up before rapidly dropping to zero.
2024 YR4 was first detected on Dec 27 last year by the El Sauce Observatory in Chile.
Astronomers estimate its size to be between 40-90m wide, based on its brightness. Analysis of its light signatures suggests it has a fairly typical composition, rather than being a rare metal-rich asteroid.
The International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN), a worldwide planetary defence collaboration, issued a warning memo on Jan 29 after the impact probability had crossed one per cent. Since then, the figure has fluctuated but continues to trend upward.
NASA's latest calculations estimate the impact probability at 3.1 per cent, with a potential Earth impact date of Dec 22, 2032.
That translates to odds of one in 32 - roughly the same as correctly guessing the outcome of five consecutive coin tosses.
The last time an asteroid of greater than 30m in size posed such a significant risk was Apophis in 2004, when it briefly had a 2.7 per cent chance of striking Earth in 2029 - a possibility later ruled out by additional observations.
Surpassing that threshold is "historic," said Richard Moissl, head of the European Space Agency's planetary defence office, which puts the risk slightly lower at 2.8 per cent.
WEBB OBSERVATIONS IN MARCH
"It's a very, very rare event," he told AFP, but added: "This is not a crisis at this point in time. This is not the dinosaur killer. This is not the planet killer. This is at most dangerous for a city."
Data from the Webb telescope - the most powerful space observatory - will be key in better understanding its trajectory, said the Planetary Society's Betts.
"Webb is able to see things that are very, very dim," he said - which is key because the asteroid's orbit is currently taking it out towards Jupiter, and its next close approach will not be until 2028.
If the risk rises over 10 per cent, IAWN would issue a formal warning, leading to a "recommendation for all UN members who have territories in potentially threatened areas to start terrestrial preparedness," explained Moissl.
Unlike the 10km-wide asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago, 2024 YR4 is classified as a "city killer" - not a global catastrophe, but still capable of causing significant destruction.
Its potential devastation comes less from its size and more from its velocity, which could be nearly 64,000 kmh if it hits.
If it enters Earth's atmosphere, the most likely scenario is an airburst, meaning it would explode midair with a force of approximately eight megatons of TNT - more than 500 times the power of the Hiroshima bomb.
But an impact crater cannot be ruled out if the size is closer to the higher end of estimates, said Betts.
The potential impact corridor spans the eastern Pacific, northern South America, the Atlantic, Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, and South Asia - though Moissl emphasised it is far too early for people to consider drastic decisions like relocation.
The good news: There's ample time to act.
Even in the unlikely event that the probability does keep rising up to 100 per cent, "we are not defenceless", Moissl emphasised.
SMASH A SPACECRAFT INTO IT
Only one planetary defence strategy has been tried out on an actual asteroid.
In 2022, NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) deliberately smashed a spacecraft into the 160m-wide Dimorphos asteroid, successfully altering its orbit around a larger space rock.
An advantage of this plan is that we could hit the 2024 YR4 asteroid with multiple spacecrafts, observing how each one changed its trajectory, Bruce Betts, chief scientist for the nonprofit Planetary Society, told AFP.
The asteroid is roughly half the size of Dimorphos.
"You have to take care not to overdo it," Moissl warned.
If the spacecraft partially destroyed the asteroid, it could send "bits flying off" that still head towards Earth, he said.
If this kind of mishap changed the eventual impact site on Earth - for example, "from Paris to Moscow" - that would likely cause major problems back home, Betts added.
TRACTOR, ION BEAMS, PAINT
A separate idea called a gravity tractor involves a large spacecraft flying up near the asteroid and - without touching it - using its gravitational pull to tug it away from Earth.
Another non-contact plan would put a spacecraft near the asteroid armed with thrusters that would exert a "constant stream of ions" to shove the asteroid off course, Moissl said.
Scientists have also considered spray painting one side of the asteroid white, increasing its reflectiveness so it slowly changes trajectory.
These subtler strategies would require reaching the asteroid sooner than for some more severe options.
THE NUCLEAR OPTION
Or we could also just blow it up with a nuclear bomb.
Rather than drilling a nuclear weapon deep into an asteroid - as depicted in the 1998 sci-fi action movie Armageddon - this would likely involving detonating a bomb nearby.
Last year, US researchers testing out this theory on a marble-sized mock asteroid in the lab found that the x-rays from a nuclear blast would vaporise its surface and send it shooting off in the opposite direction.
Even setting aside the ethical, political and legal issues of sending nukes into space, this is considered more of a last-ditch plan for kilometres-wide asteroids like the one that killed off the dinosaurs.
And again, there is a risk that a nuclear explosion could still send unpredictable chunks hurtling towards Earth.
LASERS
Along less dangerous but similar lines, another idea is to shoot laser beams from a spacecraft to vaporise the side of an asteroid, pushing it away.
Lab experiments suggest this plan is viable, but it is not one of the "top techniques" being looked at, Betts said.
IF ALL ELSE FAILS
If necessary, deflecting this asteroid is "doable, but it depends on the speed at which we move as a planet", Moissl said.
While experts and space agencies will make their recommendations, ultimately the decision on how to tackle the asteroid will be made by world leaders.
If all else fails, we will have a good idea of the strike zone of the asteroid - which is not a "planet killer" and at most could threaten a city, Moissl said.
This means that preparing for impact, potentially including evacuation if the area is populated, will be the last line of defence.
"Seven and a half years is a long time to prepare," Moissl said, re-emphasising that there is a roughly 97 per cent chance the asteroid will miss Earth.