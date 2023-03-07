Civil society curbs in Russia, China a concern: UN rights chief

GENEVA: The United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk on Tuesday (Mar 7) criticised governments, including China and Russia, for restrictions on civil society in a speech that also took some Western states to task for their records on poverty and police violence.

The highly anticipated speech which mentioned dozens of countries was Turk's most comprehensive address to the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council since he took office in October, and was being closely watched by diplomats and rights groups to see what he would prioritise.

Turk, who is Austrian, said his main message to governments was to listen to people, victims and human rights defenders.

"Harsh restriction of the civic space is the Achilles heel - the fatal weakness - of governance," he said, mentioning incidents such as Beijing's "arbitrary detention" of human rights defenders and lawyers and Russia's closure of newspapers.

Turk opened the speech by referring to the "shocking magnitude" of the impact of the war in Ukraine, which would harm the rights of Ukrainians "for generations to come".