CK Hutchison warns of legal action if Maersk takes over Panama's Balboa, Cristobal terminals

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's CK Hutchison said on Thursday (Feb 12) it has notified Panama of an investment-protection treaty dispute after AP Moller-Maersk signalled it is willing to temporarily take over management of the Balboa and Cristobal terminals.

The move comes after Panama's Supreme Court annulled key port contracts held by Panama Ports Company SA (PPC), a CK Hutchison subsidiary in late January, leaving the future ownership of some Panama Canal operations unclear and possibly upsetting CK's plans to sell some terminals.

APM Terminals Panama, a Maersk subsidiary, said in late January it was willing to operate the Balboa and Cristobal terminals temporarily to prevent any impact on regional and global trade.

CK Hutchison said that such a takeover would result in legal recourse against APM Terminals unless it is done in agreement with the firm.

CK Hutchison said in its statement that Panama has provided no clear assurances about PPC's continued operations at Balboa and Cristobal, and is still moving toward a forced shutdown or takeover, that is worsening disruption and harm.

PPC has held contracts since the 1990s to operate container terminals at the canal's Pacific and Atlantic entrances, separate from the waterway's operations.