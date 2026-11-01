Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France

PARIS: Police fired tear gas and clashed with protesters in Paris and elsewhere on Saturday as hundreds of thousands marched across France against soaring living costs and police violence, with some demonstrators dressed as clowns and witches for Halloween.

While the third consecutive weekend of nationwide protests was largely peaceful, tensions erupted in several cities later Saturday.

After a march on the outskirts of Paris in bright sunshine, clashes broke out between police and some demonstrators as the procession reached its final destination.

Dozens of masked people dressed in black used hammers to pry up paving stones and hurl them at police. At least one incendiary device was also thrown at security forces. Police responded with tear gas and several baton charges.

"A hard core of several hundred rioters" at the rear of the march attacked police with projectiles, including a Molotov cocktail, the police prefecture said. Officers were seeking "to restore public order", it added.

In Lyon, France's third-largest city, people threw projectiles at police, prompting officers to fire tear gas, according to a journalist at the scene.

In the southern city of Toulouse, police used water cannon against an unauthorised protest that drew several thousand people, mostly young demonstrators.