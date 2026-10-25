Clashes break out in Paris, other cities amid fresh protests

PARIS: Clashes broke out Saturday (Oct 24) in Paris and other French cities amid demonstrations held a week after others that had degenerated into street violence and prompted a robust security backlash as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to restore order.

Police fired tear gas at protesters in the capital as well as in Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Montpellier and Nantes, hours after Interior Minister Laurent Nunez had warned: "We will not tolerate any violence or any disturbance of public order."

Authorities had deployed 70,000 security forces across the country for the new marches, which were called, again, to protest the cost of living.

The rioting that occurred a week ago saw public buildings vandalised, hundreds of shops looted and 2,700 people arrested.

The street unrest on Saturday appeared less violent as night fell, but was nevertheless widespread, underscoring anger and discontent as France heads towards elections in six months to choose a successor to Macron, who is serving the last months of his maximum second term.

Anger at Macron

The demonstrations drew between 410,000 and 800,000 people across the country, according to different estimates by authorities and the organising CGT union.

The main Paris march had between 110,000 and 250,000 attendees, again according to those sources.