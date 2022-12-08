Clean energy, rules-based world order on the agenda, as EU, ASEAN mark 45 years of relations

Mr Driesmans added that the EU will lend its support to Indonesia as it assumes the chairmanship of ASEAN next year. Issues on the horizon include addressing the situation in Myanmar.

CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION AMONG KEY ISSUES

When European and Southeast Asian leaders meet in Brussels, there will be three key issues to discuss, said Mr Driesmans.

The first will be the transition to cleaner energy, something which is a “top priority in Europe”, said the ambassador.

“I think it's a good conversation to be had because we can only achieve climate neutrality if we're all in this together,” he said.

Mr Driesmans noted that climate change is “the biggest global challenge” now.

The EU will increase its investments in sustainable infrastructure in Southeast Asia, and hold more discussions at the political level on how to reduce carbon emissions.

Mr Driesmans noted that “without any significant decarbonisation, the energy-related CO2 emissions in ASEAN will double in the next 20 years”, underscoring the need for urgent action.

“We look forward to working with ASEAN in many different ways at a technical level (and) stepping up our expert exchanges,” he said, adding that a clean energy dialogue will be launched at the Brussels summit.