'Clear indications' India violated Canada's sovereignty: Trudeau

"We had clear and certainly now ever clearer indications that India had violated Canada's sovereignty," Trudeau told the inquiry.



He added that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police had determined that "violence towards Canadians... has been enabled by and in many cases directed by the Indian government."



Trudeau said that when Ottawa presented these charges to New Delhi, "the Indian response to these allegations and to our investigations was to double down on attacks against this government ... but also to arbitrarily eject dozens of Canadian diplomats from India on absolutely no cause."