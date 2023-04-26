Climate activists block Berlin roads again

BERLIN: Climate activists sought on Tuesday (Apr 25) to glue themselves onto the asphalt and block traffic in Berlin, a day after similar action caused heavy disruptions across the German capital.

The Letzte Generation (Last Generation) climate group said "hundreds of protesters" have resumed their traffic halting protest, this time hitting evening rush hour traffic.

The latest street blockades came just hours after many of them were freed from detention.

Police had arrested around 200 on Monday over their sit-ins on roads across the city, including the busy A100 motorway, to press their case for better climate protection.

In their latest moves, the protesters targeted at least 10 sites, said police, adding that 700 officers had been deployed to clear the sit-ins.

The A100 was once again targeted.

Police urged the public "to stay calm and not intervene".

Scenes of angry motorists shouting at the activists or dragging them away have accompanied the controversial protests.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has voiced opposition to the action, with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser saying she did not have the "slightest understanding" for the mode of protests.

But the activists said it was necessary to force "the coalition to end their blockade policy" against the climate.

"The peaceful resistance against the deadly course of our government will not be ended by police or the justice," said Carla Hinrichs, Letzte Generation's spokeswoman.

The group has planned a series of protests through the week, including marches in Berlin.