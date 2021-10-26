Climate holdout Australia sets 2050 net zero emissions target

BRISBANE: Coal-rich Australia unveiled a much-delayed 2050 net zero emissions target Tuesday (Oct 26), but shied away from setting more ambitious goals ahead of a landmark UN climate summit.

Widely seen as a climate laggard, Australia is one of the world's largest coal and gas exporters and its conservative government has resisted climate action for most of its eight-year term.

Announcing the shift, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australians wanted a strategy that "does the right thing on climate change and secures their future in a changing world".

However, he refused to strengthen 2030 emissions reduction targets seen as crucial for meaningful climate change action, while vowing to work to keep mines operating for as long as possible.

"We want our heavy industries, like mining, to stay open, remain competitive and adapt, so they remain viable for as long as global demand allows," he wrote in an opinion article released by his office.

Australia has previously agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 26-28 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030, a target Morrison has claimed the country will "meet and beat".

"We won't be lectured by others who do not understand Australia," he wrote.

"We will also not be breaking the pledge we made at the last election by changing our 2030 emission reductions targets."