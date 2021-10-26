Indigenous Australians sue government over climate change

BRISBANE: Indigenous residents of low-lying islands off northern Australia filed a landmark lawsuit on Tuesday (Oct 26) aimed at forcing the government to protect them from climate change through deeper cuts to carbon emissions.

The Torres Strait Islanders say that rising sea levels represent an existential threat to their homelands and culture, putting them "on the frontline of the climate crisis".

Lawyers for traditional land owners from Boigu and Saibai - among the worst-impacted islands - want the Federal Court to order the government "to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to a level that will prevent Torres Strait Islanders from becoming climate refugees".

It is believed to be the first such climate change class action launched by indigenous Australians.

The lawsuit comes on the same day Australia's conservative government unveiled a 2050 net zero target, with a light-on-detail plan that attracted criticism for relying heavily on undeveloped technologies and carbon offsets.

Fewer than 5,000 people live in the Torres Strait, also known as Zenadth Kes, a collection of about 274 islands between Australia's mainland and Papua New Guinea.

The lawsuit argues that some islands are expected to become uninhabitable if global temperatures rise more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, which the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned could be breached by 2030.

Under current global commitments, the world is on track to warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2100, according to the United Nations.