Climate change made Hurricane Milton worse, scientists say

The brutal wind and torrential rainfall of Hurricane Milton that killed 16 people in Florida this week were worsened by human-caused climate change, a team of international scientists said on Friday (Oct 11).

Global warming made wind speeds around 10 per cent stronger and rainfall greater by between 20 per cent and 30 per cent, according to an analysis by World Weather Attribution. The climate scientists study climate change's role in fueling extreme weather.

Milton intensified from a Category 1 storm into a tempestuous Category 5 in less than 24 hours, feeding off record- and near-record-warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. It made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 hurricane.