Climate change, human misuse threatening Nile River, with flow of water likely to fall 70% by end of century

JINJA, Uganda: Climate change, pollution and human misuse are putting existential pressure on the Nile River, a critical resource for millions of people.

The United Nations predicts the flow of water through Africa’s longest river is likely to fall 70 per cent by the end of the century, due to a warming climate which is causing prolonged dry spells.

The resulting water shortages are likely to impact agriculture and electricity production, and worsen the living conditions of millions who depend on the vital waterway, from its source in Uganda to its mouth in Egypt.