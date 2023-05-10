How climate change is threatening residents of Svalbard, the fastest-warming place on Earth

SVALBARD: Svalbard, a group of islands in the Arctic Sea, is warming at a much faster pace than the global average, raising crucial questions about the future of the 2,500 people who call the place home.

Climate change is expected to pose significant challenges for communities in the Norwegian archipelago, a frozen and hostile environment where surviving is tough, said observers.

Temperatures are rising rapidly in Svalbard, which sits deep within the arctic circle between Norway and the North Pole.