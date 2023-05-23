Climate protesters disrupt Shell shareholder meet

LONDON: British oil and gas giant Shell faced a stormy shareholders' gathering on Tuesday (May 23), as environmental protesters hit out over its pledge to tackle carbon emissions.

Pressure groups including Greenpeace, Fossil Free London, Neon and Tipping Point demonstrated outside Shell's annual general meeting in London.

More than 100 activists interrupted the opening remarks from chief executive Wael Sawan, according to Fossil Free London, while others attempted to occupy the stage.

Shareholder activist group Follow This introduced a resolution calling on Shell to strengthen its ambitions to fight climate change, backed by one-fifth of shareholders who voted.

"Considering that up to 99 per cent of shareholders voted along with the board on the other 25 resolutions, 20 per cent of support and a significant number of abstentions in spite of a negative board recommendation clearly indicates shareholder discontent," said Follow This founder Mark van Baal.

Shell chairman Andrew Mackenzie earlier argued the resolution would "weaken" the business, reducing the company's "ability to help the world".