Environmental groups sue Trump administration over dismantled climate rule
"Nobody but Big Oil profits from Trump trashing climate science," said an attorney at the Centre for Biological Diversity, one of the groups suing the Trump administration.
WASHINGTON: A coalition of environmental and health groups on Wednesday (Feb 18) filed suit against the Trump administration's repeal of a key scientific finding that underpinned federal climate regulations.
The action taken in a Washington appeals court argues that Republican President Donald Trump's move - which eliminated greenhouse gas standards on automobiles and placed a host of additional rules in jeopardy - was illegal.
The 2009 "endangerment finding" said that greenhouse gases harm public health, and was core to decades of federal climate policy.
Its rollback was broadly condemned by environmental groups and many Democrats, and legal action was expected.
The case was brought by a broad coalition of groups including the American Lung Association, the Clean Air Council, the Union of Concerned Scientists, the Sierra Club and the Centre for Biological Diversity.
"We're suing to stop Trump from torching our kids' future in favour of a monster handout to oil companies," said David Pettit, an attorney at the Centre for Biological Diversity, in a statement.
"Nobody but Big Oil profits from Trump trashing climate science and making cars and trucks guzzle and pollute more. Consumers will pay more to fill up, and our skies and oceans will fill up with more pollution. The EPA's rollbacks are based on political poppycock, not science or law, and the courts should see it that way."
According to the coalition, the Trump administration's justifications for the repeal do not hold water and have already been litigated.
The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the endangerment finding multiple times - most recently in 2022, when the court's composition was much the same as today. It's likely the issue eventually will land there once again.
The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the endangerment finding multiple times - most recently in 2022, when the court's composition was much the same as today. It's likely the issue eventually will land there once again.
"SHORTSIGHTED ROLLBACK"
Trump, 79, has dismissed concerns that the repeal could cost lives by worsening climate change, reiterating his belief that human-caused global warming is a hoax.
Joanne Spalding of the Sierra Club said in a statement Wednesday the Trump administration's move would have "disastrous consequences for the American people, our health, and our shared future."
"This shortsighted rollback is blatantly unlawful and their efforts to force this upon the American people will fail."
Source: AFP/fs
