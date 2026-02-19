Environmental groups sue Trump administration over dismantled climate rule

"SHORTSIGHTED ROLLBACK"

Trump, 79, has dismissed concerns that the repeal could cost lives by worsening climate change, reiterating his belief that human-caused global warming is a hoax.



The administration has framed the measure as a cost-saving move, claiming it would generate more than US$1 trillion in regulatory savings and bring down new car costs by thousands of dollars.



The 2009 "endangerment finding" was a determination based on overwhelming scientific consensus that six greenhouse gases threaten public health and welfare by fuelling climate change.



It came about as a result of a prolonged legal battle ending in a 2007 Supreme Court decision, Massachusetts v. EPA, which ruled that greenhouse gases qualify as pollutants under the Clean Air Act and directed the EPA to determine whether they pose a danger to public health and welfare.



While it initially applied only to vehicle emissions, it later became the legal foundation for a broader suite of climate regulations, which are now vulnerable.



Joanne Spalding of the Sierra Club said in a statement Wednesday the Trump administration's move would have "disastrous consequences for the American people, our health, and our shared future."



"This shortsighted rollback is blatantly unlawful and their efforts to force this upon the American people will fail."