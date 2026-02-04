Clintons to testify on Epstein at end of February: committee chairman

WASHINGTON: Former US president Bill Clinton will testify in Congress about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Feb 27, while former top diplomat Hillary Clinton will do so the day before, Republican lawmaker James Comer announced Tuesday (Feb 3).



Comer, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, said the Democratic power couple had "completely caved" after the House moved to hold them in contempt for defying subpoenas, "and will appear for transcribed, filmed depositions this month."



The couple had originally refused to appear before lawmakers to explain their connections to Epstein, the disgraced financier who had connections and correspondence with the world's business and political elite before he died in custody in 2019.



But on Tuesday, Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said on X that "the former President and former Secretary of State will be there. They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone."



The Epstein affair continues to cast a long shadow over Washington, entangling some of the most prominent names in US politics and highlighting sharp partisan battles that have shaped the scandal.



The Justice Department released more than 3 million more files last week related to the investigation into Epstein, including his links to high-profile figures.



Democrats say the probe is being weaponized to attack political opponents of Trump - himself a longtime Epstein associate who has not been called to testify - rather than to conduct legitimate oversight.