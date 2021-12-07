Logo
Close to 80% of French children over 12 vaccinated for COVID-19: Minister
FILE PHOTO: Empty vials of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Nice, France, November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

07 Dec 2021 11:23PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 11:23PM)
PARIS: Close to 80 per cent of French children over 12 have now been vaccinated against COVID-19, French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told lawmakers on Tuesday (Dec 7).

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday that from Dec. 15 children aged five to 11 who are overweight or who have a serious health condition will be also be offered access to vaccination, and that the government hopes to be able to offer vaccination to all children over five from Dec 20.

Health ministry data show that 79 per cent of 12 to 17 year-olds have received at least one dose, while 76 per cent have received two doses. For all age groups combined, the vaccination rate of eligible people is at 90 per cent and 88 per cent respectively.

 

Source: Reuters

