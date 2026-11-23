SAN FRANCISCO: Rising sea levels are threatening communities around San Francisco Bay, prompting efforts to restore wetlands and other natural coastal defences that once helped protect the shoreline.

The Bay’s waters are the heart of one of the United States' most important regions, home to San Francisco, Silicon Valley and over 7 million residents.

For centuries, rivers flowing from California's mountains into the Pacific Ocean have fed the Bay, an estuary spanning more than 1,200 sq km.

But the shoreline today looks very different from what it once was.

“If you look around the edge of San Francisco Bay (now), there are wastewater treatment plants, there are highways, there are bridges, there are airports, there are business parks,” said executive project manager Dave Halsing.