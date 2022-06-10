CNA Explains: Airport chaos around the world and how to avoid it

SINGAPORE: From Melbourne to Manchester, and from Toronto to Turin, many airports around the world are struggling to cope with the explosion in demand for air travel as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

But passengers at several major airports have complained about snaking queues at check-in counters and immigration.

With the summer season holiday crowd descending on countries in the northern hemisphere, aviation experts have warned that there may be more chaos at some airports.

Here is where the crowds are building and how you can best cope with the inconveniences as you gear up to fly again.

WHERE IS THIS HAPPENING?

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has been grappling with overcrowding for weeks due to a shortage of security staff, according to Reuters reports.

Last week, Dutch carrier KLM was forced to cancel dozens of flights into its hub, which is Europe’s third-busiest airport, in order to alleviate congestion there.