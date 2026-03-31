CNA Explains: How the Houthis could threaten the Red Sea and shape the Iran war

SINGAPORE: Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels opened a new front in the war on Iran on Saturday (Mar 28) after launching their first attacks on Israel in this conflict.

While the strikes themselves were limited, the significance lies in what could follow.

The Houthis could potentially disrupt shipping through the Red Sea, as they did at the height of Israel's war on Gaza.

This could further destabilise global energy and shipping flows already strained by Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Who are the Houthis?

The Houthis are an armed movement that controls much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa. Since 2014, they have fought a civil war against the internationally recognised government that is backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

The Houthis are designated a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union.

Backed by Iran, Houthi rebels have a track record of striking targets well beyond Yemen and are said to have received military training from Iran.

They are also no strangers to conflict with Israel and the US.

During Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis attacked shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in what they said was solidarity with Palestinians, forcing vessels to reroute and driving up global shipping costs.

A US-led effort to deter those strikes culminated in a ceasefire deal, although the Houthis did not rule out further attacks on Israeli vessels.

The commander of the foreign operations branch of Iran's Revolutionary Guards issued a rare message on Monday, hailing Iranian proxy groups, including Hezbollah and the Houthis, for their actions against Israel.

"Get used to the new regional order," said Esmail Qaani.