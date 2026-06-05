CNA Explains: How airlines avoided a jet fuel shortage amid the Iran conflict

SINGAPORE: The conflict in Iran has sent jet fuel prices soaring, as the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz choked exports from Gulf refineries that supply a significant share of the world’s jet fuel.

The war, which began with United States-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28, sparked air travel’s worst crisis in years, with airlines in April warning of a looming jet fuel supply crunch and International Air Transport Association chief Willie Walsh flagging concerns of a fuel shortage during the peak summer period.

But in May, major airlines moved to reassure travellers that they had enough supplies of jet fuel to last the summer.

The Lufthansa Group, which had only a month prior announced that it was cutting thousands of short-haul flights through October, said last week that “summer’s good to go”, thanks to stabilised fuel supplies.

So why did feared fuel shortages not materialise? And what are airlines concerned about now? CNA takes a closer look.

WHAT CAUSED THE CONCERNS?

While the global jet fuel market is relatively small, accounting for less than 7.5 per cent of global oil demand, it is vulnerable to disruption, as it relies heavily on refineries in the Persian Gulf, according to Bloomberg Opinion energy and commodities columnist Javier Blas.

Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia exported around 400,000 barrels of aviation fuel per day in 2025.

“The Middle East was the single largest jet fuel exporting region in the world before the Iran conflict – so exposure was significant,” said oil analyst James Noel-Beswick, head of commodities at Sparta.

He added that vulnerabilities did not stop at direct jet fuel exports, as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz not only disrupted that supply, but also reduced the availability of crude oil.

Jet fuel is refined from crude oil.

“The region is also a primary crude supplier to India and East Asia, two of the world's other major jet-producing hubs,” said Mr Noel-Beswick.

“When Middle Eastern crude stopped flowing reliably to those refineries, their capacity to produce and export jet fuel was also compromised. The supply chain risk was effectively amplified twice over – once at the source, and again downstream.”

The jet fuel market is also vulnerable to disruptions because airports typically run on a just-in-time model, thanks to how aviation fuel is sold and consumed by the planeload, Mr Blas wrote in an opinion piece.

Due to the vast quantities involved, airports typically store little jet fuel and instead rely on direct pipelines from refineries and import terminals.

Thus, when a supply disruption hits, whether to crude oil or refined fuel products, the jet fuel market has a smaller buffer than, for instance, petrol for road vehicles, he wrote.