CNA Explains: Why the US' first combat use of sea drones matters

SINGAPORE: Drones have transformed modern warfare, but until Sunday (Jul 12), the United States had never deployed sea drones in combat operations.



That changed when the US used unmanned surface vessels, also known as sea drones, in strikes on Iran's Bandar Abbas Naval Base.

Three US Corsair drones targeted "a submarine and ship maintenance facility" at the port, marking the first time American forces employed sea drones in combat operations, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X on Monday.

CENTCOM said the strikes "degraded Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial shipping". It also released footage showing sea drones exploding near the piers, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air.

The operation underscores the growing role of uncrewed systems in modern warfare. But what exactly are sea drones and why does their first combat use by the US matter?

What are sea drones?

Unmanned surface vessels (USV), also known as sea drones, are boats that can operate without a crew on board.

Smaller than naval vessels such as frigates, destroyers and cruisers, they can be remotely operated or used to navigate missions autonomously.



Sea drones are used for a range of missions, including intelligence and surveillance, reconnaissance, mine countermeasures, logistics, and search and rescue.

USVs allow navies to employ their crew more effectively, as sea drones are not intended to operate independently of other naval assets, said Ms Benedicta Nathania Palit, a research analyst from the Indo-Pacific Strategic Intelligence.

She said that sea drones are still employed as part of a wider system "where they contribute to a common operational picture and support better-informed operational decision-making".

Increasingly, they are also being used for strike operations, said Mr Joseph Kristanto, a research analyst at the Maritime Security Programme, S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS).

The drones used by the US in its attack on Iran's Bandar Abbas Naval Base were one-way attack surface drones, according to CENTCOM.

Modern sea drones can also be equipped for missions such as maritime interdiction operations and anti-ship strikes, said Dr Collin Koh, senior fellow and coordinator of projects for naval and maritime affairs at RSIS.

Dr Koh pointed to Ukraine, which has developed sea drones capable of carrying out anti-air warfare missions, and even serve as unmanned "motherships" that launch smaller unmanned aerial systems.