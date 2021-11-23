Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Coastal towns locked down in La Palma as lava crashes into ocean
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Coastal towns locked down in La Palma as lava crashes into ocean

Coastal towns locked down in La Palma as lava crashes into ocean

A flow of lava is observed near la Laguna mountain on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, on Nov 22, 2021 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (Photo: Involcan via REUTERS)

23 Nov 2021 05:27AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 05:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID: Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma ordered residents of three coastal towns to stay indoors on Monday (Nov 22) after a new stream of lava crashed into the ocean, sending thick clouds of potentially toxic gases high into the sky.

A third tongue of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has been erupting for two months, reached the water around midday a few kilometres north of where two previous flows hit the sea.

Drone footage from the local council showed white clouds billowing out of the water as the red hot molten rock slid down a cliff into the Atlantic.

Residents in Tazacorte, San Borondon and parts of El Cardon were told to stay inside with doors and windows shut as strong winds blew the cloud back inland.

Soldiers from the Military Emergency Unit were deployed to measure air quality in the area.

The airport was also closed and is likely to remain so for up to 48 hours due to the unfavourable weather conditions, said Miguel Angel Morcuende, technical director of the Pevolca eruption response committee.

Residents in the capital Santa Cruz had been advised to wear masks for the first time since the eruption began due to high concentrations of particulate matter and sulphur dioxide in the air, he said.

According to the Copernicus disaster monitoring programme, lava flows have damaged or destroyed some 2,650 buildings since Sep 19, forcing the evacuation of thousands from their homes on the island, part of the Canaries archipelego.

Source: Reuters/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us